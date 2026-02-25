Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing trade turnover in agriculture, and expanding the activities of the Agricultural Working Group, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry.

These discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

The meeting also covered the transfer of advanced technologies in livestock and seed production, expansion of cooperation in agricultural research and training programs, and learning from Israel's experience in irrigation. Both sides emphasized the significant potential for strengthening bilateral ties in agriculture.

Minister Mammadov provided detailed information on state support for Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, noting that ongoing reforms aim to further develop agriculture with government-backed measures. He recalled his January visit to Israel, where he met with Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter and familiarized himself with leading aquaculture and innovation centers, modern livestock enterprises, and dairy processing plants, highlighting the establishment of effective cooperation.

Ambassador Krausz, in turn, stressed that cooperation between the two countries is dynamically developing across all fields, and both sides expressed interest in further expanding collaboration in agriculture.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.