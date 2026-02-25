SOCAR and Samsung E&A ink memorandum

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 14:08
    A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Samsung E&A Co., Ltd., Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Hong Namkoong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung E&A Co., Ltd., we discussed the energy partnership and opportunities to expand cooperation. Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandumof Understanding was signed between SOCAR and Samsung E&A," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    According to him, the document envisages exploring prospects for cooperation to improve the efficiency of energy assets, localize production, establish a regional industrial center, develop human capital, and advance decarbonization.

    "The execution of the agreement is of high importance for integrating local companies into global value chains," the minister concluded.

    Photo
    SOCAR "Samsung E&A Co., Ltd." ilə regional sənaye mərkəzinin yaradılmasını planlaşdırır
    Photo
    SOCAR планирует создать региональный промцентр совместно с Samsung E&A Co., Ltd.

