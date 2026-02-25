Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 7,579 tons of corn, valued at $1.41 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, corn imports decreased by 12,589 tons, or 62.4% in volume and $2.801 million, or 66.5% in value.

During the month, spending on corn imports accounted for just 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.