Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%

    AIC
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 14:33
    Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 7,579 tons of corn, valued at $1.41 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    Compared to the same period last year, corn imports decreased by 12,589 tons, or 62.4% in volume and $2.801 million, or 66.5% in value.

    During the month, spending on corn imports accounted for just 0.1% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026, down 30.5% compared to the same month last year. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 26.4%, and imports fell by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower than in January 2025.

    Azerbaijan corn imports State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan qarğıdalı idxalını 62 %-dən çox azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил импорт кукурузы более чем на 62%

    Latest News

    14:48

    Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat Oktay

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Trump: 'America is respected again, economy is roaring like never before, our enemies are scared' - REVIEW

    Other countries
    14:39

    Moody's forecasts acceleration of GDP growth in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:39

    Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:33

    Azerbaijan reduces corn imports by over 62%

    AIC
    14:19
    Photo

    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish Parliament

    Domestic policy
    14:08
    Photo

    SOCAR and Samsung E&A ink memorandum

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan's academy of science plans to establish branch in Karabakh

    Education and science
    13:47

    Ukrainian forces strike chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    All News Feed