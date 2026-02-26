Azeri Light oil price falls to $71.46 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.51, or 0.71%, to $71.46 per barrel on the global market.

    A source in the oil market told Report that, following trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $70.79 per barrel.

    At the FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light crude fell by $0.43, or 0.62%, to $68.93 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

