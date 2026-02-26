Azeri Light oil price falls to $71.46 per barrel
Energy
- 26 February, 2026
- 10:07
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.51, or 0.71%, to $71.46 per barrel on the global market.
A source in the oil market told Report that, following trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $70.79 per barrel.
At the FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light crude fell by $0.43, or 0.62%, to $68.93 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
