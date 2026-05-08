Dmitry Pinevich: Azerbaijan, Belarus increased mutual food supplies by 1.5 times

Mutual food supplies between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased 1.5-fold by 2025, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said at a seminar of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) in Baku on Friday, Report informs.

According to him, Belarus is particularly interested in cooperation in the supply and processing of dairy products.

"This includes powdered milk and other dairy products," the diplomat added.

The ambassador emphasized that Belarus and Azerbaijan are strategic partners, and in the current global turbulence, this is a very important factor.

"Living in a turbulent world, the impact on economic cooperation is particularly felt. In this sense, the BUCE plays a special role in communication with Azerbaijan," he said.