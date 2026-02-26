Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan maintains firm stance on AZAL crash, cites Russian MoD responsibility

    Other
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:58
    Azerbaijan's position regarding the AZAL plane crash remains firm and principled: it was a mistake by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while visiting the "Mother's Cry" monument on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

    According to Report, the minister emphasized that Russia must fulfill the commitments mentioned by Vladimir Putin during his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan in October 2025.

    "The plane was shot down due to an error by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Our expectation is that the Russian side will take all necessary actions, provide a legal assessment of the incident, and issue compensation," Bayramov stressed.

    Jeyhun Bayramov AZAL plane crash Russian Defense Ministry
    XİN başçısı: AZAL təyyarəsinin vurulması məsələsində Azərbaycanın mövqeyi qətidir
    Байрамов: Позиция Азербайджана по самолету AZAL твердая - это ошибка российских военных

