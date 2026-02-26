Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijani people commemorate victims of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:56
    The people of Azerbaijan are commemorating the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

    According to Report, from the early hours of February 26, people began visiting the Mother's Cry Memorial, laying carnations in front of the memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

    Among the visitors are state and government officials, as well as public and political figures, who have joined the public in honoring the memory of those who lost their lives.

