Fuat Oktay: Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation acts as a factor of stability

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova has met with Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Fuat Oktay, who is in Baku to take part in the 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Relations Committees of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, Report informs.

According to a statement by the Milli Majlis, the significance of the trilateral meeting was underscored during the meeting; it was further said that the trilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and economic development in the region.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova observed that the processes unfolding in the region as well as globally and the existing challenges rendered a continuation of the joint work of the foreign relations committees inevitable. It was emphasised that this significant event, which is being held in the format of the trilateral parliamentary co-operation, serves to further heighten the level of inter-parliamentary relations between the countries.

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee Fuat Oktay conveyed to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis the greetings of the Chairman of the Great National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, and Sahiba Gafarova asked that her greetings be communicated to the GNAT Chairman.

Opinions were voiced during the conversation about the relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye; it was said that the ties of the two countries are progressing in keeping with the "One Nation – Two States" slogan of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev. As Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remarked, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are showing the whole world that they are together in days of joy as well as grief. It was pointed out that the fraternal bonds of the heads of two states are the most considerable factor in the multi-vector progress of these links. It is they who define the bilateral co-operation agenda and give relevant instructions pertaining to the progress vectors of this co-operation.

Fuat Oktay said that the cooperation of the two brotherly countries acted as a factor of stability to the backdrop of the tensions present in a broader region. The tremendous significance of the countries' economic ties was pointed up as was the role of the Parliaments in deepening the relations in that area further. The conversation also addressed the important projects that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are implementing together.

According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, all opportunities are utilised to reflect in entirety at the parliamentary level the will of the Heads of State regarding the development of bilateral relations. Members of Parliament carry out numerous visits and hold meetings throughout the year; all steps are being taken to develop ties at a yet more elevated level. This includes a high degree of mutual support and joint activity in international parliamentary organisations.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views upon the situation established in the region pursuant to the Washington Summit of August last year, the new co-operation options that are due to arise once the Zangazur Corridor begins to function, and also other matters of shared interest.