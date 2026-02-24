Azerbaijan imports 2,145 tons of milk and cream in January

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan imported 2,145 tons of milk and cream in January, valued at $3.429 million, according to the country's State Customs Committee, Report informs.

    Compared to the same period last year, the volume increased by 700 tons (48.4%) and the value rose by $1.6 million (87.8%).

    During the reporting period, expenses for milk and cream imports accounted for 0.3% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

    Last month, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations worth $3.54 billion with other countries, a 30.5% decrease year-on-year. Of this, $2.24 billion came from exports and $1.3 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports fell by 26.4%, while imports declined by 36.5%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $934 million, down 5.3% compared to the previous year.

