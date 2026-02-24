Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 19:21
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    The peace-symbol flower, Kharibulbul, has bloomed again in Madrid ahead of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain told Report.

    The flower was gifted to the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid in 2023 on the initiative of the embassy, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Beyond its botanical significance, it symbolizes the deep cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Spain.

    Mariya-Paz Martin Esteban, Director of the Botanical Garden, described the Khari Bulbul as a captivating piece of Azerbaijani nature in the heart of Madrid.

    Due to its special characteristics, the flower will be kept in a dedicated greenhouse where other orchid-family species are cultivated and will be displayed throughout the spring for visitors, local residents, and international guests.

    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid
    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid Kharibulbul Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain
    Photo
    Madriddəki Kral Nəbatət bağında Xarıbülbül çiçək açıb
    Photo
    В Королевском ботаническом саду Мадрида расцвел цветок Хары-бюльбюль

    Latest News

    20:27

    Armenia seeks EU support to combat Russian interference in parliamentary elections

    Region
    20:17

    WP: Over 150 US aircraft sweep into Europe, Middle East

    Other countries
    20:06

    FM: Georgia firmly supports territorial integrity of Ukraine

    Region
    19:53

    Real Madrid eye potential move for Tottenham's Van de Ven

    Football
    19:35

    First Palestinian ambassador to Yerevan presents credentials to Armenian president

    Region
    19:21
    Photo

    Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    Fuat Oktay: Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation acts as a factor of stability

    Milli Majlis
    18:50

    German union calls nationwide local transport strike for two days

    Other countries
    18:33

    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed