Kharibulbul blooms in Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid

The peace-symbol flower, Kharibulbul, has bloomed again in Madrid ahead of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain told Report.

The flower was gifted to the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid in 2023 on the initiative of the embassy, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Beyond its botanical significance, it symbolizes the deep cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Spain.

Mariya-Paz Martin Esteban, Director of the Botanical Garden, described the Khari Bulbul as a captivating piece of Azerbaijani nature in the heart of Madrid.

Due to its special characteristics, the flower will be kept in a dedicated greenhouse where other orchid-family species are cultivated and will be displayed throughout the spring for visitors, local residents, and international guests.