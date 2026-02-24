Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Deputy mayor of The Hague: Monument to victims of Khojaly tragedy carries important message of peace

    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 08:56
    Deputy mayor of The Hague: Monument to victims of Khojaly tragedy carries important message of peace

    The monument to the victims of Khojaly, erected in The Hague (Netherlands), conveys an important message about the need to remember the past while also looking to the future in order to live in peace, Deputy Mayor Saskia Bruines told Azerbaijani journalists in The Hague, Report informs.

    "Terrible events took place in Khojaly, so it's important to remember them. It's important to remember what happened in the past every day, but also to look to the future and think about how to live together in peace. I think this is an important message today," she said.

    According to Bruines, it's significant that such a monument has been erected in The Hague and, to her knowledge, is the only one in Europe.

    "We are glad that we can host guests in The Hague who want to honor the memory of the victims. We also try to come here every year," she added.

    Haaqa merinin müavini: Xocalı qurbanlarının abidəsi sülh üçün vacib mesaj göndərir
    Заммэра Гааги: Памятник жертвам Ходжалинской трагедии несет важное послание о мире

