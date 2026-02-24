Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    72.06

    0.30

    11.21

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    66.86

    0.38

    9.44

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,190.60

    109.70

    849.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,804.06

    -821.91

    740.77

    S&P 500

    6,837.75

    -71.76

    -7.75

    Nasdaq

    22,627.27

    -258.80

    -614.72

    Nikkei

    57,336.73

    511.03

    6,997.25

    Dax

    24,991.97

    -268.72

    501.56

    FTSE 100

    10,684.74

    -2.15

    753.36

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,497.17

    -18.32

    347.67

    Shanghai Composite

    4,129.78

    47.71

    160.94

    Bist 100

    14,061.71

    127.65

    2,800.19

    RTS

    1,141.28

    0.00

    27.15

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1770

    -0.0014

    0.0025

    USD/GBP

    1.3482

    0.0002

    0.0009

    JPY/USD

    155.2900

    0.2400

    -1.1600

    RUB/USD

    77.0944

    0.3028

    -1.6556

    TRY/USD

    43.8567

    0.0201

    0.9005

    CNY/USD

    6.8969

    -0.0079

    -0.0921
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (24.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (24.02.2026)

