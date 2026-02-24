Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (24.02.2026)
Finance
- 24 February, 2026
- 09:15
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
72.06
|
0.30
|
11.21
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
66.86
|
0.38
|
9.44
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,190.60
|
109.70
|
849.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,804.06
|
-821.91
|
740.77
|
S&P 500
|
6,837.75
|
-71.76
|
-7.75
|
Nasdaq
|
22,627.27
|
-258.80
|
-614.72
|
Nikkei
|
57,336.73
|
511.03
|
6,997.25
|
Dax
|
24,991.97
|
-268.72
|
501.56
|
FTSE 100
|
10,684.74
|
-2.15
|
753.36
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,497.17
|
-18.32
|
347.67
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,129.78
|
47.71
|
160.94
|
Bist 100
|
14,061.71
|
127.65
|
2,800.19
|
RTS
|
1,141.28
|
0.00
|
27.15
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1770
|
-0.0014
|
0.0025
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3482
|
0.0002
|
0.0009
|
JPY/USD
|
155.2900
|
0.2400
|
-1.1600
|
RUB/USD
|
77.0944
|
0.3028
|
-1.6556
|
TRY/USD
|
43.8567
|
0.0201
|
0.9005
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8969
|
-0.0079
|
-0.0921
