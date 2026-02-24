Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 08:20
    UN resident coordinator briefed on preparations for WUF13 in Azerbaijan

    The UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, has been briefed on preparations for the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17-22, 2026, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today, we held a productive meeting with Mr. Igor Garafulic, the UN Resident Coordinator ad interim in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, we briefed Mr. Garafulic on Azerbaijan's national priorities, as well as the progress achieved in reconstruction and restoration efforts carried out in line with the SDGs in Garabagh and East Zangazur. We also provided detailed information about the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in our country, along with the preparations for the WUF13 Azerbaijan, which will be held in May in Baku," Guliyev wrote.

    BMT-nin Azərbaycandakı rezident əlaqələndiricisi "WUF13"ə hazırlıq barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    Резидент-координатор ООН проинформирован о подготовке к WUF13 в Азербайджане

