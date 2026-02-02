Armenia declares readiness to continue military-technical co-op with India

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Chief of Defense Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, General Anil Chauhan, and Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met in Yerevan to discuss the development of bilateral relations, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Papikyan praised the current level of Armenia–India cooperation in the defense sector and stated that Armenia is ready to continue military-technical collaboration with India.

    General Chauhan expressed India's readiness to expand cooperation in existing areas and to initiate new directions of mutual interest.

    During the meeting, a number of issues related to regional and international security were also discussed.

    News indicates that in recent years, Yerevan and New Delhi have signed arms contracts worth $1.5 billion. Under these agreements, India supplies Armenia with multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery, air defense equipment, and other weaponry.

