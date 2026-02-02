Apple loses 8% of its share in Azerbaijan's mobile device market

In January 2026, Samsung held the top position in Azerbaijan's mobile devices market with a 28.77% share, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

This was 3.57 percentage points higher than in December, but 0.61 percentage points lower compared to the same period last year.

Xiaomi secured the second spot, with a market share of 21.56%. This reflected a monthly increase of 2.66 percentage points, but a yearly decrease of 2.85 percentage points.

Apple came in third, with a market share of 20.87%. This represented a monthly decline of 1.87 percentage points, though a yearly increase of 2.01 percentage points. Overall, the company's market share fell by 8% month-on-month.

Lesser-known brands occupied the fourth position, with a market share of 19.48% in January 2025, reflecting a decrease of 3.47 percentage points compared to December and an increase of 3.39 percentage points year-on-year.