Komsic calls Southern Gas Interconnection strategic interest of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljko Komsic, has assessed the Southern Gas Interconnection as a significant strategic interest for the country and an opportunity that cannot be missed, Report informs.

He made the remark during a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires John Ginkel.

During the meeting, the chairman primarily discussed with the American side a new wave of planned American investments targeting the country's infrastructure.

Ginkel provided updates on the Southern Gas Interconnection, noting the significant interest US firms have shown in the project.

In turn, Komsic underscored the venture as a "strategic interest" for Bosnia, describing it as a critical developmental opportunity that the nation cannot afford to let slip away.

The Chargé d'Affaires emphasized that American interest extends beyond gas, reaching into various infrastructure and energy projects throughout the country. He noted that breaking ground on the Southern Gas Interconnection would serve as a vital signal to US investors that Bosnia is truly open for accelerated construction and large-scale development.

Komsic stated that after years of political stagnation, Bosnia urgently requires major investment incentives. According to a statement from the Presidency, he highlighted that modernizing energy and transport infrastructure is essential for the benefit of all citizens.