    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:10
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    66.05

    - 3.27

    5.20

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    61.94

    - 3.27

    4.52

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,834.50

    89.40

    493.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,407.66

    515.19

    1,344.37

    S&P 500

    6,976.44

    37.41

    130.94

    Nasdaq

    23,592.11

    130.29

    350.12

    Nikkei

    54,525.67

    1 202.82

    4,186.19

    Dax

    24,797.52

    258.71

    307.11

    FTSE 100

    10,341.56

    118.02

    410.18

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,181.17

    54.64

    31.67

    Shanghai Composite

    4,017.29

    - 100.66

    48.45

    Bist 100

    13,620.95

    - 217.34

    2,359.43

    RTS

    1,132.34

    - 25.19

    18.21

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1814

    - 0.0037

    0.0069

    USD/GBP

    1.3693

    0.0007

    0.0220

    JPY/USD

    155.3600

    0.5800

    - 1.0900

    RUB/USD

    76.6630

    0.6780

    - 2.0870

    TRY/USD

    43.4784

    - 0.0141

    0.5222

    CNY/USD

    6.9387

    - 0.0181

    - 0.0503
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.02.2026)

    Latest News

    11:51

    Romanian expert: Azerbaijan becoming region's energy, cybersecurity hub

    ICT
    11:43

    Gold prices rise 5.53%

    Finance
    11:39

    Azerbaijani government official expects youth to play active role at WUF13

    Domestic policy
    11:33

    ITF praises Azerbaijan's chairmanship of extraordinary session

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    UK secretary of state for defence holds talks with Azerbaijani delegation in London

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Australia to conduct world's first cancer vaccine trial for children

    Health
    10:43

    Money supply in Azerbaijan slightly rising

    Finance
    10:42
    Photo

    11th Azerbaijan Youth Forum kicks off in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
