Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.02.2026)
Finance
- 03 February, 2026
- 09:10
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
66.05
|
- 3.27
|
5.20
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
61.94
|
- 3.27
|
4.52
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,834.50
|
89.40
|
493.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,407.66
|
515.19
|
1,344.37
|
S&P 500
|
6,976.44
|
37.41
|
130.94
|
Nasdaq
|
23,592.11
|
130.29
|
350.12
|
Nikkei
|
54,525.67
|
1 202.82
|
4,186.19
|
Dax
|
24,797.52
|
258.71
|
307.11
|
FTSE 100
|
10,341.56
|
118.02
|
410.18
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,181.17
|
54.64
|
31.67
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,017.29
|
- 100.66
|
48.45
|
Bist 100
|
13,620.95
|
- 217.34
|
2,359.43
|
RTS
|
1,132.34
|
- 25.19
|
18.21
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1814
|
- 0.0037
|
0.0069
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3693
|
0.0007
|
0.0220
|
JPY/USD
|
155.3600
|
0.5800
|
- 1.0900
|
RUB/USD
|
76.6630
|
0.6780
|
- 2.0870
|
TRY/USD
|
43.4784
|
- 0.0141
|
0.5222
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9387
|
- 0.0181
|
- 0.0503
