    Gala evening marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan Youth Forum held in Khankandi

    • 03 February, 2026
    • 09:06
    Gala evening marking 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan Youth Forum held in Khankandi

    A gala evening dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Youth Forum was held in Khankandi.

    According to Report, the event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, members of the media, as well as young people from various regions of Azerbaijan.

    The evening continued with performances by musicians who presented a range of Azerbaijani songs.

    The first Azerbaijan Youth Forum was initiated by the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, on February 2, 1996, and this date was later established as Azerbaijan Youth Day.

    Photo
    Photo
