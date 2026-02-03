Australia announces sanctions against Iranian citizens, entities

Australia has imposed sanctions against 20 Iranian citizens, including representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), in its list, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has declared, Report informs.

"The Australian Government is today imposing further targeted financial sanctions 20 individuals and 3 entities sanctioned today include senior officials and entities of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who are complicit in oppressing the Iranian people, violently suppressing domestic protests, and threatening lives both inside and outside Iran," Wong said, noting that Australian authorities had previously designated the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism (on November 27, 2025).

The minister also reported that, to date, Australia has imposed sanctions on over 300 Iranian citizens and entities.