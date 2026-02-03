NIS oil company ended 2025 with loss, maintaining stable supplies to market

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Serbian oil company NIS ended 2025 with a loss, but managed to maintain stable market supplies, Report informs referring to the company.

    NIS ended 2025 with a loss of 5.6 billion dinars (1 euro = 118 dinars).

    Challenging conditions, primarily the impact of sanctions imposed by the US Treasury, had a significant impact on the company's financial and operating results.

    Last year, NIS's operations were negatively impacted by lower oil prices, expensive oil reserves, the impairment of assets in Bulgaria and Romania, and a number of other factors.

    At the same time, NIS managed to maintain a positive EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of 22.2 billion dinars. Furthermore, 28.1 billion dinars were invested in development projects across all business areas. It was also noted that bank debt decreased by 29%, reaching 396.3 million euros at the end of 2025.

    Overall, 1.124 million tons of oil and gas equivalent were produced during the reporting period, the total volume of crude oil and intermediate products processed amounted to 3.095 million tons, and total petroleum product sales reached 3.023 million tons.

    Serbiyanın NIS neft şirkəti ötən ili zərərlə başa vurub
    Нефтяная компания NIS завершила 2025 год с убытком, сохранив стабильность поставок на рынок

