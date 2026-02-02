Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    IATA: Cargo transportation - one of most promising areas for AZAL's profit growth

    Infrastructure
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 16:00
    IATA: Cargo transportation - one of most promising areas for AZAL's profit growth

    Cargo transportation is one of the most promising areas for profit growth for Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Regional Vice President for Europe Rafael Schwartzman said in an interview with Report.

    "There is idle capacity at Baku, and the development of Alat's specialized facilities may free up cargo capacity at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, creating opportunities for AZAL to expand its cargo offerings - or for Baku to attract other international cargo carriers. AZAL currently derives only around 1% of its revenue from cargo, far below industry norms. Expanding cargo operations represents a significant revenue opportunity," he noted.

    "Azerbaijan is strategically positioned along the Middle Corridor, an increasingly critical alternative for Europe–China trade. Baku's location and infrastructure offer a strong foundation to capture cargo traffic as global supply chains seek resilience and diversification. There are some interesting developments and opportunities, including Silk Way West's investment in a dedicated greenfield cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone, equipped with modern facilities and capacity to handle up to 1.5 million tons annually by the mid-2020s. This project underscores the cargo potential of Baku when supported by a successful strategy," he added.

    Completion of construction is scheduled for the end of 2026, and the airport is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027.

    Full interview is available here

    IATA Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Heydar Aliyev International Airport Middle Corridor Rafael Schwartzman
    IATA: "Yük daşımaları AZAL-ın gəlirlərinin artırılması üçün ən perspektivli istiqamətlərdən biridir"
    IATA: Грузовые перевозки - одно из самых перспективных направлений роста доходов AZAL

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed