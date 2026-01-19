Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with official of Vestas Wind Systems in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 20:33
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with official of Vestas Wind Systems in Davos

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice President for Marketing, Communications, Sustainability, and Public Affairs at Vestas Wind Systems, in Davos.

    According to Report's correspondent, during the conversation, discussions focused on the company's operations in Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, particularly wind energy. They noted that there are good opportunities to expand the existing cooperation.

    Azerbaijan was highlighted as an attractive destination for foreign investors, with the parties hailing the favorable investment and business environment in the country.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on matters of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vestas Wind Systems.

    President Ilham Aliyev Davos Vestas Wind Systems Morten Dyrholm
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Davosda "Vestas Wind Systems" şirkətinin rəsmisi ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе со старшим вице-президентом компании Vestas Wind Systems

    Latest News

    21:48

    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Other countries
    21:39

    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    Region
    21:26

    China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    21:15
    Photo

    Pakistan commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Belarus accepts US offer to join Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    20:50

    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Other countries
    20:43

    Azerbaijani FM, US Secretary of State discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    Foreign policy
    20:33
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with official of Vestas Wind Systems in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed