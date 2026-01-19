Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    "We believe our neighbor Iran will overcome these difficult days," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated after a cabinet meeting, Report informs.

    The president noted that Türkiye hopes the Iranian government will resolve the current crisis through dialogue and diplomacy:

    "Our neighbor Iran is facing a new challenge. We are all watching the scenario unfolding in the streets. As Türkiye, we continue to maintain our principled stance from the very beginning. In our view, the solution to problems lies at the negotiating table."

    "We will continue to oppose any attempt that could lead our region into chaos," Erdogan added.

