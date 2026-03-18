Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Mourning declared in Georgia

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:03
    Mourning declared in Georgia

    A mourning has been declared in Georgia following the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

    According to Report"s local bureau, the information was released by the Administration of the Government of Georgia.

    By government decision, state flags will be flown at half-mast on all administrative buildings across the country.

    Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II
    Gürcüstanda matəm elan edilib
    В Грузии объявлен траур

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