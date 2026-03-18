Mourning declared in Georgia
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 09:03
A mourning has been declared in Georgia following the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.
According to Report"s local bureau, the information was released by the Administration of the Government of Georgia.
By government decision, state flags will be flown at half-mast on all administrative buildings across the country.
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