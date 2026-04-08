Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    European leaders support US-Iran ceasefire

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:34
    European leaders support US-Iran ceasefire

    Leaders of a number of EU countries, the United Kingdom, and the heads of the European Commission and the European Council issued a joint statement welcoming the two-week ceasefire reached today between the United States and Iran and calling for a swift agreement.

    According to the European bureau of Report, the statement was signed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    The statement also expressed gratitude to Pakistan and other partners for their assistance in achieving the ceasefire agreement.

    "The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means.

    We strongly encourage quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement," the joint statement reads.

    "We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners.

    We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.

    Our Governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement says.

    Iran, the United States, and their allies reached a two-week ceasefire agreement on the night of April 8, 2026. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured in coordination with Iranian armed forces and taking technical restrictions into account.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks
    Avropa dövlətlərinin liderləri ABŞ və İran arasında atəşkəsi dəstəkləyib
    Лидеры европейских государств поддержали перемирие США и Ирана

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