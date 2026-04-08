Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani sailors head to European championship

    Individual sports
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:16
    Azerbaijani sailors head to European championship

    Athletes from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation have departed to compete in the European Championship, Report informs.

    The representatives will take part in the ILCA 4 (International Laser Class Association) European Championship in sailing, scheduled in Spain from April 11 to 18.

    At the continental competition in Murcia, Nargiz Mammadova and Nazrin Mammadova will compete.

    The team will be coached by Mithat Can Yildirim, while the team leader is Burcu Algon Giorgianni.

    Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation Nargiz Mammadova Nazrin Mammadova European Championship in sailing
    Azərbaycan idmançıları yelkənli qayıq üzrə Avropa çempionatında yarışacaqlar

    Latest News

    19:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    19:07

    Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack, source says

    Other countries
    19:06

    Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in Portugal

    Individual sports
    18:58

    Iranian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss regional situation

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Iran closes Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Region
    18:52

    Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull deepening cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon

    Region
    18:44

    Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan to expand energy supplies

    Energy
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

    Energy
    All News Feed