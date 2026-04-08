Azerbaijani sailors head to European championship

Athletes from the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation have departed to compete in the European Championship, Report informs.

The representatives will take part in the ILCA 4 (International Laser Class Association) European Championship in sailing, scheduled in Spain from April 11 to 18.

At the continental competition in Murcia, Nargiz Mammadova and Nazrin Mammadova will compete.

The team will be coached by Mithat Can Yildirim, while the team leader is Burcu Algon Giorgianni.