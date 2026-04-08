Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump proposes joint venture with Iran in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:46
    Trump proposes joint venture with Iran in Strait of Hormuz

    US President Donald Trump said that Washington was considering the creation of a joint venture with Iran to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, following the recently declared two-week ceasefire.

    According to Report, Trump told ABC News that they were thinking of doing this as a joint project, describing it as a way to ensure security, including protection from other players, in response to a question about whether Iran could charge fees for passage through the strait.

    He emphasized that Iran would not retain the capability to enrich uranium and stated that there would be no enrichment.

    Trump also noted that US forces would remain in the region to ensure the implementation of any potential agreements.

    He added that peace talks could begin as soon as Friday and were expected to progress rapidly.

    Trump confirmed that China had played an important role in engaging with Iran.

    Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz US-Iran talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Tramp Hörmüz boğazında İranla birgə müəssisənin yaradılmasını təklif edib
    Трамп предложил СП с Ираном в Ормузском проливе

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