Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss major infrastructure projects

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:01
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss major infrastructure projects

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev met on Wednesday in Baku to discuss the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects, including the Middle Corridor and the laying of a fiber-optic cable from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan across the Caspian Sea, according to Kazakhstan MFA.

    The ministers reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, focusing on priority areas such as political, trade and economic, energy, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian interactions between the two countries.

    Particular attention was given to facilitating the transit of Kazakh energy resources to global markets via Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in agriculture, industrial sectors, and telecommunications. The growing role of the joint investment fund was also highlighted.

    Bayramov and Kosherbayev examined the progress of agreements previously reached at the highest level.

    "Thanks to the political will of the heads of state, over the past three years, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations have reached a qualitatively new level of cooperation," Kosherbayev said, as reported by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Yermek Kosherbayev Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Байрамов и Кошербаев обсудили реализацию ключевых транзитных проектов

    Latest News

    19:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    19:07

    Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack, source says

    Other countries
    19:06

    Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in Portugal

    Individual sports
    18:58

    Iranian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss regional situation

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Iran closes Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Region
    18:52

    Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull deepening cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon

    Region
    18:44

    Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan to expand energy supplies

    Energy
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

    Energy
    All News Feed