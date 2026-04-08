Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss major infrastructure projects

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev met on Wednesday in Baku to discuss the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects, including the Middle Corridor and the laying of a fiber-optic cable from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan across the Caspian Sea, according to Kazakhstan MFA.

The ministers reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, focusing on priority areas such as political, trade and economic, energy, transit-transport, and cultural-humanitarian interactions between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to facilitating the transit of Kazakh energy resources to global markets via Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in agriculture, industrial sectors, and telecommunications. The growing role of the joint investment fund was also highlighted.

Bayramov and Kosherbayev examined the progress of agreements previously reached at the highest level.

"Thanks to the political will of the heads of state, over the past three years, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations have reached a qualitatively new level of cooperation," Kosherbayev said, as reported by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.