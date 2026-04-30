Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: 'Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive'

    Domestic policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 12:45
    President Ilham Aliyev: 'Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive'

    "Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings and their coaches, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted: "I am glad that alongside our well-known wrestlers, our young athletes are also achieving strong results. This indicates that the training and selection processes are properly structured."

    Ilham Aliyev wrestling European champions
    İlham Əliyev: Güləşimizin böyük ənənələri var və biz bu ənənələri yaşadırıq
    Ильхам Алиев: В Азербайджане у борьбы, как вида спорта, большие традиции, которые мы сохраняем

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