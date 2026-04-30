Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.04.2026)
Finance
- 30 April, 2026
- 12:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
125.66
|
14.41
|
64.81
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
109.85
|
10.49
|
52.43
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,564.90
|
- 46.50
|
223.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,861.81
|
- 280.12
|
798.52
|
S&P 500
|
7,135.95
|
- 2.85
|
290.45
|
Nasdaq
|
24,673.24
|
9.44
|
1,431.25
|
Nikkei
|
59,135.42
|
- 782.04
|
8,795.94
|
Dax
|
23,954.56
|
- 63.70
|
-535.85
|
FTSE 100
|
10,213.11
|
- 119.68
|
281.73
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,072.13
|
-31.96
|
- 77.37
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,106.28
|
28.24
|
137.44
|
Bist 100
|
14,311.19
|
- 18.15
|
3,049.67
|
RTS
|
1,110.57
|
- 26.70
|
- 3.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1659
|
- 0.0048
|
- 0.0086
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3467
|
- 0.0048
|
- 0.0006
|
JPY/USD
|
160.4500
|
0.8200
|
4.0000
|
RUB/USD
|
75.0174
|
- 0.2031
|
- 3.7326
|
TRY/USD
|
45.1839
|
0.1162
|
2.2277
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8401
|
0.0041
|
- 0.1489
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