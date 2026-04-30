Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 12:05
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (30.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    125.66

    14.41

    64.81

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    109.85

    10.49

    52.43

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,564.90

    - 46.50

    223.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,861.81

    - 280.12

    798.52

    S&P 500

    7,135.95

    - 2.85

    290.45

    Nasdaq

    24,673.24

    9.44

    1,431.25

    Nikkei

    59,135.42

    - 782.04

    8,795.94

    Dax

    23,954.56

    - 63.70

    -535.85

    FTSE 100

    10,213.11

    - 119.68

    281.73

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,072.13

    -31.96

    - 77.37

    Shanghai Composite

    4,106.28

    28.24

    137.44

    Bist 100

    14,311.19

    - 18.15

    3,049.67

    RTS

    1,110.57

    - 26.70

    - 3.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1659

    - 0.0048

    - 0.0086

    USD/GBP

    1.3467

    - 0.0048

    - 0.0006

    JPY/USD

    160.4500

    0.8200

    4.0000

    RUB/USD

    75.0174

    - 0.2031

    - 3.7326

    TRY/USD

    45.1839

    0.1162

    2.2277

    CNY/USD

    6.8401

    0.0041

    - 0.1489
    Key indicators currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (30.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (30.04.2026)

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