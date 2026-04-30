President Ilham Aliyev receives wrestlers who won European Championships in team standings

On April 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings at the European Championships held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, as well as medal-winning athletes in women's wrestling and their coaches, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state delivered a speech at the meeting.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Salamun alaykum. Please be seated.

First of all, I congratulate our national team on the great victory achieved at the European Championships held in Tirana. This victory has brought joy to us all. Azerbaijani wrestlers have once again demonstrated that they are number one in Europe. Securing first place in the team standings at the European Championships is, of course, a major achievement-especially given that competition in wrestling is becoming increasingly intense both globally and across Europe. Renowned wrestlers from many countries are achieving strong results, and the competition was very fierce. I watched some of the matches myself and saw our athletes demonstrate their professionalism and defeat their opponents in fair contests. This, of course, brings great pride to our entire nation and once again shows that Azerbaijani wrestling is developing successfully. Our wrestling has great traditions, and we are keeping these traditions alive. I am glad that, alongside our well-known wrestlers, our young athletes are also achieving strong results. This indicates that the training and selection processes are well structured. On this occasion, I congratulate the federation, the coaches, and, of course, first and foremost, the athletes.

Every time our flag is raised at international competitions, the entire Azerbaijani people experience a sense of pride and joy. Our athletes bring this joy of victory to our people, which is also an important factor in raising the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism. Sport, in general, is an integral part of our society, and the positive developments in this field, especially in recent years, naturally make us all very pleased.

Regarding the federation, I would also like to note that our well-known athletes and Olympic champions are represented in its leadership. Renowned athletes are also among the coaching staff. I personally watched the matches of some of the athletes who are now serving as coaches; I supported them in Baku and at the Olympic Games. Today, their trainees are bringing us joy. In this way, as generations change, wrestling and sport as a whole in Azerbaijan do not merely endure-they develop and reach new heights. Generations change, but one thing remains constant: the success of Azerbaijani sport.

Of course, the federation will continue to improve its work, particularly in involving young athletes from the regions in training and preparation camps. Today, every region has Olympic Sports Complexes and specialized wrestling halls. Therefore, this selection process will undoubtedly form the foundation of our future success.

As for the overall development of Azerbaijani sport, everything is clearly visible. Our athletes represent our country with dignity at the Olympic Games, as well as at World and European Championships. Naturally, alongside successes, there are also defeats-this is part of sport. The main thing is that the will to win is very strong in our athletes, which once again reflects the overall development of our country. Today, our state and our people, living as a victorious state and a victorious nation, take pride in these sporting achievements.

I congratulate you once again. My meetings with athletes are regular. I have led the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee for nearly 30 years. During this period, there have certainly been many positive moments. The most important thing is that the sustainable development of sport, the continuous succession of our successes, and the growth of the younger generation have all unfolded before my eyes. See how many generations have changed, yet we continue to take pride in our achievements. This is what matters most, and I am confident that both the Wrestling Federation and our other federations will structure their future work in such a way that the Azerbaijani people always experience joy when watching sporting competitions.

Certainly, sporting events held in our country help promote these disciplines. Our experience is extensive; we have hosted major international competitions, including the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games. These are, in a sense, comparable to the Summer Olympic Games. Last year, we also hosted the CIS Games-not in the capital, but in our regions. This demonstrates that there is strong potential, and that care for sport and athletes is a state policy. I am sure that athletes also see and feel this. Once again, I congratulate you and wish you continued success.

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Then, the athletes addressed the event.

Freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov said: "Mr. President, first of all, on behalf of the national freestyle wrestling team, we express our gratitude to you for taking your valuable time to receive us. We represented our country with dignity at the European Championships. Our team has become European champions for the second consecutive time. Your reception of us further increases our sense of responsibility and provides strong motivation. I also believe, and will do my best, to stand before you with a gold medal in the future."

Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov said: "Mr. President, first of all, I greet you and thank you very much for receiving us. As you know, I won a gold medal at the European Championships held in Tirana, the capital of Albania. This is my fourth gold medal overall, and the competition was truly very difficult. As a four-time European champion, I have set a record in the history of Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling. We express our gratitude to you for your support, attention, and care. Your attention and care are our greatest responsibility. Thank you very much."

Female wrestler Jala Aliyeva said: "Mr. President, it is a great honor for me to speak here today. I also participated in a meeting with you four years ago. At that time, I had become the European U23 champion. This time, I stand before you as a medalist at the senior European Championships. We always feel your attention and care. Thank you for inviting us. Thank you very much."

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President Ilham Aliyev said: Thank you. Our team is multinational, and not all members are yet sufficiently proficient in the Azerbaijani language, so I would like to say a few more words in Russian. I would like to once again congratulate everyone and express my gratitude for representing Azerbaijan so worthily on the international stage. And, of course, speaking of this important-I would even say historic-victory at the European Championships, I would especially like to note that both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers secured first place. This is very significant.

As for the women's team, I am also pleased to see them among the medalists. This demonstrates that the younger generation of girls is showing strong interest in wrestling. I am confident that gold medals will also come for the women in the future; I have no doubt about it. There could have been even more medals-some were unfortunate, and perhaps there were mistakes-but it is important that all disciplines-freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling-are developing in Azerbaijan.

I am also pleased to see such a positive atmosphere and strong team spirit within the national squad, where everyone celebrates each other's victories like one family. This is extremely valuable.

Of course, it is also important to note that well-known athletes are always in the public eye. I am very glad-no less than for the medals-that our athletes conduct themselves with dignity both in society and in their daily lives. History offers many examples of great athletes and champions who are unable to maintain this standard in ordinary life, and over time their reputation as athletes deteriorates due to mistakes or misconduct. We have not had such cases, at least in my memory. As I have said, I have been heading the National Olympic Committee for nearly 30 years. This is very important. It is no less important than medals that champions and prize-winners demonstrate high moral standards in society and in the communities where they live and work. This is indeed the case here. Of course, our champions-Olympic, European, and world champions-serve as a clear example. I recall that I once supported those who now lead the federation and serve as coaches, and today they are supporting their own athletes. This reflects the continuity of traditions in our region. Traditions have always played an important role in our history, and this continues in Azerbaijani society and throughout the Caucasus region, bringing us even closer together.

Therefore, I would like to particularly emphasize how dignifiedly our athletes behave both on and off the wrestling mat. Even in cases of refereeing mistakes or injustice, it is essential to maintain dignified conduct. At times, we have witnessed biased attitudes-not only in wrestling but also in other sports-toward Azerbaijani athletes, especially at European competitions. Interestingly, as a rule, injustices against Azerbaijani athletes are more frequent in European competitions compared to World Championships. Most likely, not everyone in Europe is pleased with Azerbaijan's participation in European championships-not only our participation, but also the fact that we emerge victorious over all other European countries.

Once again, I would like to express my satisfaction and encourage you to continue in the same spirit-always to remain faithful to the principles of dignified behavior on the mat, off the mat, and wherever you may be. This applies to all athletes representing our country.

Congratulations once again, and I wish you new victories. Thank you.