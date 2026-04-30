Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights injustice against Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions

    Individual sports
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 13:00
    President Ilham Aliyev highlights injustice against Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions

    During his meeting with wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings and their coaches, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the injustices faced by Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Commenting on the issue, the head of state said: "Interestingly, as a rule, injustices against Azerbaijani athletes are more frequent in European competitions compared to World Championships. Most likely, not everyone in Europe is pleased with Azerbaijan's participation in European championships-not only our participation, but also the fact that we emerge victorious over all other European countries."

    Ilham Aliyev wrestling Azerbaijan
    İlham Əliyev: Avropada heç də hamı Azərbaycanın qitə çempionatlarında iştirak etməsinə sevinmir
    Ильхам Алиев: Не все в Европе рады участию Азербайджана в европейских чемпионатах

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed