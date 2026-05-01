Angelica Ivala: Decolonization requires expanding youth participation in governance

Decolonization requires expanding youth participation in governance, Gabonese political science researcher Angelica Ivala said.

She made the remarks at the forum "Strengthening the role of youth in the postcolonial era," Report informs.

Ivala stressed that, despite more than 60 years having passed since independence, a number of postcolonial countries continue to face economic, political and social challenges, including dependence, inequality, institutional weakness and the loss of cultural heritage.

According to her, these factors slow down countries' economic growth and social development.

The researcher noted that young people have significant potential for innovation and can play a key role in addressing modern challenges, including strengthening effective governance, social cohesion and improving living standards.

"Young people are not sufficiently active in the governance of states. However, there is great potential for this," she said.

Ivala emphasized the need to create conditions for the more active involvement of young people, including legal mechanisms for participation in public and political life, the integration of youth into decision-making processes, the development of leadership and civic competencies, support for entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as the expansion of international cooperation and cultural exchange.