Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan creating joint private tourism company

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum to establish a joint private tourism company, Report informs.

The document was signed in the presence of Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, and provides for the launch of a joint Kazakh-Azerbaijani tour operator, "TurAn."

The project was initiated by Discover Jetisu and Smile Azerbaijan Tour LLC. The goal is to increase mutual tourist flow and enhance the investment and cultural attractiveness of the two countries.

According to the agreement, the authorized capital of the new tour operator will be $100,000, with shares equally distributed between the parties. The company will offer a full range of tourism services, including ecotourism, cultural and gastronomic tours, as well as health and wellness destinations.

"TurAn" will be the first joint private company between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the tourism sector. The project is expected to promote the South Caucasus and Central Asia as a unified tourist destination on the international market.