Azerbaijan proposes raising status of WUF13

The results of WUF13 will be included in the update for the high-level meeting in New York, as well as in the report of the UN Secretary-General, which will be presented in September, stated the Deputy Head of the Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, Gulshan Rzayeva, Report informs.

She spoke at an event organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sofia (Bulgaria) within the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, as well as in connection with preparations for hosting the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, the government of Azerbaijan took the initiative to elevate the status of the forum in this regard.

"Although WUF is not a legislative platform, leaders' meetings and statements are planned within its framework. This demonstrates the political will of both Azerbaijan and the international community to develop cities based on the principles of inclusive, sustainable, and human-centered urbanism," Rzayeva emphasized.

She noted that the WUF13 program includes more than 40 sessions and over 350 partner events.

"Baku is already practically ready to welcome participants from all over the world," she emphasized.

According to her, urban development is an extremely broad and critically important area for any society, as it directly affects economic prosperity.

"It contributes to the growth of well-being, job creation, and the introduction of innovations and new technologies. At the same time, rapid urbanization generates serious climate challenges. Therefore, WUF is not only about urban planning. The forum will discuss issues of integrating the climate agenda, the impact of climate change on cities, and their own impact on the environment," she stated.

Rzayeva also emphasized the important role of science in these processes. According to her, the main program of the forum includes two categories of events, including roundtables dedicated to academic research.

"This will be an excellent platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing best practices, and finding solutions to the most pressing problems, one of which is housing provision," she added.

According to her, preparations for the forum are going successfully and are at the final stage.

"All facilities are ready, feature modern design, and are equipped with the necessary technologies allowing participants to join both in person and in a hybrid format," Rzayeva noted.

She noted that the government of Azerbaijan will present a number of new initiatives at the forum.

"This forum is of great importance not only for our country as the host, but also for UN-Habitat, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the New Urban Agenda. This is a mid-term review stage, and the ministerial meeting - one of the high-level segments - will be dedicated specifically to this program. Ministers from different countries will present updates on the progress achieved," she said.