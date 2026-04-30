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    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 12:36
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku

    Participants of the international Youth Forum on "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" learned about the activities of the ASAN service (Azerbaijani State Agency for Public Services) and DOST service (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security) centers, Report informs.

    The forum, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), will continue on May 1.

    As part of the program, participants were provided with detailed information on the operating principles of these centers, their role in improving the quality of public services, and the implementation of innovative and citizen-oriented approaches. Guests were informed that for many years, ASAN service and DOST service have effectively served the people of Azerbaijan, ensuring accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

    Today, forum participants have already visited ADA University and are also planning a visit to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

    Representatives from 17 countries are participating in the forum. For the first time, the event will feature young diplomats, researchers, international law specialists, healthcare experts, representatives of political parties and pro-independence movements, leaders of youth organizations, and university students. Participants include people from both current and former colonies, making the discussions particularly relevant.

    The forum is expected to develop proposals for strengthening the role of young people in shaping a just and inclusive post-colonial world order.

    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku
    Participants of youth forum visit ASAN, DOST service centers in Baku

    Baku Initiative Group ASAN service DOST service
    Photo
    Gənclər forumunun iştirakçıları Bakıda "ASAN xidmət" və "DOST xidmət" mərkəzlərində olublar
    Photo
    Участники молодежного форума посетили центры ASAN xidmət и DOST xidmət в Баку

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