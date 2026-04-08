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    Azerbaijan's Karabakh, East Zangazur produce 1,500 tons of honey annually

    AIC
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 17:37
    Azerbaijan's Karabakh, East Zangazur produce 1,500 tons of honey annually

    Currently, approximately 1,500 tons of honey are produced annually in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, Badraddin Hasratov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Public Union, said in his statement to Report.

    According to him, the relocation of more than 200,000 bee colonies to the territories liberated from occupation is expected this year.

    In addition, the association chairman noted that currently the share of local honey in the domestic market is 80%: "The remaining share belongs to imported honey, which is relatively cheaper in price and in this regard is considered a serious competitor for local production. Sometimes, honey syrup brought from abroad is put on sale in the market under the name of honey. Overall, local farmers have difficulties with sales. Along with purchasing honey from abroad, Azerbaijan also exports this product in small quantities to Gulf countries. To increase the export volume, there is a need to promote our product. Our honey is not ordinary honey; it can be sold at a high price as a 'premium' category product."

    Hasratov also drew attention to the issues concerning beekeepers: "Currently, our main problems are bee diseases, the lack of specialists in beekeeping in the country, and the absence of a specialized bee diseases laboratory. In addition, there is a risk that bee colonies brought from Uzbekistan may spread diseases in the future."

    Karabakh East Zangazur Honey production Badraddin Hasratov
    Qarabağda və Şərqi Zəngəzurda istehsal olunan balın həcmi açıqlanıb

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