US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the United States and Israel had reached every target, on time and exactly as planned, from the very first day, Report informs.

The secretary stated that the US and Israel had dealt a serious blow to Iran's military potential and achieved all objectives set in Iran.

He noted that the operation was carried out in line with the plan, on schedule, and exactly as it had been designed from the outset.

Hegseth also said that Iran had suffered a crushing military defeat. He noted that over the course of the previous night, the US carried out more than 800 strikes, which completely destroyed Iran's defense industry base – the most critical element of the mission.

Nevertheless, the official pointed out that Iran had only limited capacity left for retaliation. He stressed that while Iran could still open fire, its command and control system had been so severely damaged that it could no longer communicate or coordinate operations effectively. He added that firing indiscriminately would be "extremely foolish."

Hegseth further stated that Operation Epic Fury had been a historic and devastating victory on the battlefield, describing it as "by all measures, a military victory written in capital letters."