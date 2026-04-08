EU takes cautious stance on Iran-US ceasefire

The European Union is demonstrating a restrained position regarding the two-week ceasefire that has begun between Iran and the United States, with Israel's involvement, avoiding statements about engagement in the negotiation process, despite the conflict's direct impact on European security and energy.

As per Report, the official spokesperson of the EU External Action Service, Anwar Al-Anouni, responding to questions about Brussels' role in efforts to achieve real peace in the region, reiterated the position of EU institutional leaders.

"The ceasefire agreement is a step back from a dangerous line after weeks of escalating tensions. It is crucial that negotiations toward a sustainable solution continue," he stated at a briefing in Brussels.

When asked about the lack of initiatives from the EU and its reluctance to seek participation in the negotiations, Al-Anouni merely emphasized that the union is "coordinating actions with partners" and "is ready to support diplomatic efforts."

As an example of engagement, he cited the visit of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to Saudi Arabia on April 8, noting that this demonstrates the "deployment of key EU instruments." However, no clear answer was given to the question about a potentially more active mediating role for the EU.

The EU spokesperson also outlined Brussels' priorities: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, halting its missile program and "destabilizing activities," as well as ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

When commenting on Iran's potential control over the strait and US President Donald Trump's proposals to introduce transit fees for ships, Al-Anouni limited himself to a reminder about the need to comply with international law, without offering direct assessments.

Questions about sanctions against Iran, the conditions for their removal, and Tehran's demands also went without comment, with such scenarios being called "hypothetical." No specifics followed regarding possible EU participation in maritime missions or coalitions either.

On the issue of Lebanon, the EU spokesperson confirmed the call for a cessation of hostilities and respect for the country's sovereignty, but did not clarify whether the union is prepared to use real leverage.

Thus, despite acknowledging the seriousness of the crisis and its direct impact on European interests, the EU at this stage is limiting itself to diplomatic support and coordination with partners, showing no aspiration toward an independent role in shaping the final agreement.