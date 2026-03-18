Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:06
    Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

    Iran has carried out the death sentence of a man accused of spying for Israel, Report informs via the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the country's judiciary.

    According to the publication, the executed individual was Kourosh Keyvani. He was found guilty by the court of providing Israel's intelligence service Mossad with photographs and information about sensitive facilities on Iranian territory.

    Amid the long-standing covert confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iranian authorities have previously carried out multiple executions of individuals accused of links with Mossad and assisting Israeli intelligence operations inside the country.

    death sentence
    İranda İsrailə casusluq etməkdə ittiham olunan şəxs edam olunub
    В Иране казнили мужчину, обвиненного в шпионаже в пользу Израиля

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