Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Arab, Islamic FMs to discuss regional situation at meeting in Riyadh

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 09:15
    Arab, Islamic FMs to discuss regional situation at meeting in Riyadh

    A meeting of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries will be held on March 18 in Riyadh to discuss the situation in the region.

    Report informs, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry, that during the talks, the parties will discuss coordination of joint actions aimed at strengthening security in the Middle East.

    The Saudi Foreign Ministry added that information about the specific composition of participants in the consultations has not yet been disclosed.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ərəb və İslam ölkələrinin XİN rəhbərləri bölgədəki vəziyyəti müzakirə edəcəklər
    Главы МИД арабских и исламских стран соберутся в Эр-Рияде для обсуждения ситуации в регионе

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