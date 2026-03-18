Arab, Islamic FMs to discuss regional situation at meeting in Riyadh
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 09:15
A meeting of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries will be held on March 18 in Riyadh to discuss the situation in the region.
Report informs, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry, that during the talks, the parties will discuss coordination of joint actions aimed at strengthening security in the Middle East.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry added that information about the specific composition of participants in the consultations has not yet been disclosed.
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