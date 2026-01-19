Belarus accepts US offer to join Board of Peace for Gaza

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accepted the US offer to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, according to the statement by Spokesperson of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Ruslan Varankou, Report informs, citing the ministry.

"The Belarusian side has received a personal letter from the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, addressed to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenka.

In the context of the settlement of the situation in Gaza, the letter proposes that Belarus become a founding member of the Peace Council [Board of Peace] - a new international organization.

We highly appreciate that the American side views Belarus - as explicitly stated in the text of the message - as a state ready to assume the noble responsibility of building a lasting peace, to lead by the power of example, and to invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We also regard this proposal as recognition of the personal merits and international standing of the Head of the Belarusian State.

The proposal was reported to the President of the Republic of Belarus and was received positively.

Our position is as follows: we are ready to participate in the activities of the Peace Council [Board of Peace], given our hope that this organization will expand its scope and authority well beyond the mandate proposed in the initiative.

This would allow it to actively participate in global processes to resolve any international conflicts, ultimately contributing to the construction of a new security architecture - a cause Belarus has been actively promoting in recent years," reads the statement.