    President: I hope that the project to lay a fiber-optic cable in the Caspian Sea will be completed this year

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 21:24
    President: I hope that the project to lay a fiber-optic cable in the Caspian Sea will be completed this year

    Relevant documents have been signed with foreign partners on the construction of green energy cables, and Azerbaijan will export part of the electricity, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

    However, according to the president, the creation of data centers, also requires major energy resources.

    "As I mentioned regarding fiber-optic connectivity, these cables have also been laid in addition to the energy infrastructure. Currently, a project to lay a fiber-optic cable that will connect us with the Eastern shores of the Caspian Sea is well underway, and I hope that it will be completed this year. Thus, our connectivity with the East will be provided, and we need to work on new connections with the West. Of course, this is one of the key points in addressing the issues to be discussed at today's meeting," the head of state said.

