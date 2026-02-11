Ilham Aliyev: Each state agency should designate a deputy for digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity

Each state agency, first and foremost the ministries, should designate a deputy for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

"In order to organize work on this issue more effectively, I believe that each state agency, first and foremost the ministries, should designate a deputy for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, or a new staff unit should be created, or this area should be assigned to one of the existing deputies, so that the employees and management of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport know whom they will be in contact with. This area should be considered a priority in each state agency," the head of state said.