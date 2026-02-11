Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, Azerbaijan's generation capacity has almost doubled

As a result of the work we have carried out in recent years, Azerbaijan has been able to significantly increase its energy generation capacity, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

"Over the past 20 years, our generation capacity has almost doubled and is now equal to 10,000 megawatts. New power plants – whether gas, hydro, solar, or wind – have shaped the realities of present-day Azerbaijan. Currently, we have at least 2,000 megawatts of unused generation capacity, which is a prerequisite for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the creation of data centers," Ilham Aliyev said.