    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, Azerbaijan's generation capacity has almost doubled

    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 21:06
    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, Azerbaijan's generation capacity has almost doubled

    As a result of the work we have carried out in recent years, Azerbaijan has been able to significantly increase its energy generation capacity, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

    "Over the past 20 years, our generation capacity has almost doubled and is now equal to 10,000 megawatts. New power plants – whether gas, hydro, solar, or wind – have shaped the realities of present-day Azerbaijan. Currently, we have at least 2,000 megawatts of unused generation capacity, which is a prerequisite for digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the creation of data centers," Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident: Son 20 ildə Azərbaycanın generasiya gücü iki dəfəyə yaxın artıb
    Ильхам Алиев: За последние 20 лет генерирующие мощности Азербайджана выросли почти вдвое

