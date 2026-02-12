Natural gas consumption in Azerbaijan falls 3.1% in 2025
Energy
- 12 February, 2026
- 16:42
Azerbaijan's natural gas consumption totaled $13.24 billion cubic meters in 2025, Report informs, citing SOCAR's annual drilling, production, processing, and export update.
According to the data, gas consumption decreased by 3.1% compared to 2024.
SOCAR attributed the decline in domestic natural gas usage to the growing share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation across the country.
