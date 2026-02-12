Natural gas consumption in Azerbaijan falls 3.1% in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan's natural gas consumption totaled $13.24 billion cubic meters in 2025, Report informs, citing SOCAR's annual drilling, production, processing, and export update.

    According to the data, gas consumption decreased by 3.1% compared to 2024.

    SOCAR attributed the decline in domestic natural gas usage to the growing share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation across the country.

    Ötən il Azərbaycanda qaz istehlakı 13 milyard kubmetri ötüb

