    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:12
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Azerbaijan has discussed the procurement of new electric buses with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We held a meeting with the delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

    During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan in the field of urban transport development.

    We exchanged views on measures to optimize transportation implemented in the city of Baku, the procurement of new electric buses, as well as the creation of micromobility and parking infrastructure," reads the post.

    Azərbaycanla BƏƏ yeni elektrikli avtobusların alınmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил с ОАЭ закупку новых электробусов для Баку

