Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:08
    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    In January this year, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to 3.7 billion manats, while expenditures totaled 1.4 billion manats, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    Compared to the same period last year, revenues decreased by 8.5% and expenditures fell by 35.9%.

    Budget revenues were executed at 0.9% above the forecast, while expenditures were fulfilled at 4.2% below projections.

    As a result, the state budget recorded a surplus of 2.7 billion manats last month, equivalent to 29.8% of GDP, which is 28.9% higher than a year earlier.

    During the month, revenues collected through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 2.05 billion manats, exceeding the forecast by 50.3 million manats or 2.5%. Revenues from the State Customs Committee reached 487 million manats, surpassing the forecast by 2 million manats or 0.4%.

    Receipts from the State Service for Property Issues totaled 4.9 million manats, 0.2 million manats or 4.4% above the forecast. Other revenues amounted to 31 million manats, exceeding projections by 3.1 million manats or 11.2%, while revenues from paid services of budget organizations reached 64.1 million manats, falling 26.9% short of the forecast.

    Transfers from the State Oil Fund amounted to 1.07 billion manats, fulfilling the forecast at 100%.

    1 manat=$0.59 according to the exchange rates by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (as of February 12)

    Azerbaijan state budget
    Azərbaycanın dövlət büdcəsinin yanvardakı gəlirləri və xərcləri açıqlanıb
    Госбюджет Азербайджана в январе исполнен с профицитом в 2,2 млрд манатов

    Latest News

    17:48

    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op on 'Karabakh,' 'Akhal-Teke' horses

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Russia to help restore Armenian railways linking to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

    Region
    17:35
    Photo

    Central Bank hosts discussions on improving legislative framework for capital market growth

    Finance
    17:29

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Exxon Mobil discuss cooperation priorities

    Energy
    17:14

    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss procurement of new electric buses

    Infrastructure
    17:10
    Photo

    Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by 'Azerkhalcha' for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    17:08

    Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

    Finance
    All News Feed