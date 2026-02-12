Azerbaijan posts strong budget surplus in January

In January this year, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to 3.7 billion manats, while expenditures totaled 1.4 billion manats, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Compared to the same period last year, revenues decreased by 8.5% and expenditures fell by 35.9%.

Budget revenues were executed at 0.9% above the forecast, while expenditures were fulfilled at 4.2% below projections.

As a result, the state budget recorded a surplus of 2.7 billion manats last month, equivalent to 29.8% of GDP, which is 28.9% higher than a year earlier.

During the month, revenues collected through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 2.05 billion manats, exceeding the forecast by 50.3 million manats or 2.5%. Revenues from the State Customs Committee reached 487 million manats, surpassing the forecast by 2 million manats or 0.4%.

Receipts from the State Service for Property Issues totaled 4.9 million manats, 0.2 million manats or 4.4% above the forecast. Other revenues amounted to 31 million manats, exceeding projections by 3.1 million manats or 11.2%, while revenues from paid services of budget organizations reached 64.1 million manats, falling 26.9% short of the forecast.

Transfers from the State Oil Fund amounted to 1.07 billion manats, fulfilling the forecast at 100%.

1 manat=$0.59 according to the exchange rates by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (as of February 12)