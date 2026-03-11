Another three Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Iran

Two citizens of Azerbaijan, three citizens of Pakistan and two citizens of Australia were evacuated from Iran between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (GMT+4) on March 11.

According to Report, the evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

Twenty-nine Chinese citizens were also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan today through the Astara state border checkpoint.

Another Azerbaijani national was evacuated between 00:00 am and 10:00 am today.