    Another three Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 12:14
    Another three Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Iran

    Two citizens of Azerbaijan, three citizens of Pakistan and two citizens of Australia were evacuated from Iran between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm (GMT+4) on March 11.

    According to Report, the evacuation took place through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Twenty-nine Chinese citizens were also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan today through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    Another Azerbaijani national was evacuated between 00:00 am and 10:00 am today.

