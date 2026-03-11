Pezeshkian's son denies rumors about Mojtaba Khamenei's health
Region
- 11 March, 2026
- 12:27
Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, has denied rumors concerning the health of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Report informs via TASS.
"I heard news about Mojtaba Khamenei being injured. I asked my friends who are connected with him. They said he is healthy and has no problems," Yousef Pezeshkian wrote on Telegram.
