Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Pezeshkian's son denies rumors about Mojtaba Khamenei's health

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 12:27
    Pezeshkian's son denies rumors about Mojtaba Khamenei's health

    Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, has denied rumors concerning the health of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Report informs via TASS.

    "I heard news about Mojtaba Khamenei being injured. I asked my friends who are connected with him. They said he is healthy and has no problems," Yousef Pezeshkian wrote on Telegram.

    Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Yousef Pezeshkian
    Pezeşkianın oğlu Müctəba Xameneinin səhhəti ilə bağlı şayiələri təkzib edib
    Сын президента Ирана заявил, что Моджтаба Хаменеи жив и здоров

    Latest News

    12:21

    PM: 2025 marks important milestone in strengthening stability in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    12:15

    Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan exporting military products to nearly 20 countries

    Military
    12:10

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $91B

    Finance
    12:10
    Photo

    Baku Steel Company increased exports to US, Europe in 2025

    Business
    12:03

    Gulf states lose $15B in energy revenues since start of war

    Energy
    11:56

    Azerbaijan's financial sector assets down nearly 12% in 2025

    Finance
    11:52

    64 were granted Azerbaijani citizenship in 2025

    Domestic policy
    11:47

    Israel launches fresh strikes on Tehran

    Other countries
    11:45

    Lu Mei: China-Azerbaijan trade reached $420M in January

    Business
    All News Feed